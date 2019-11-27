Police trawl CCTV footage for Bangor murder clues

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV footage shows Michael Kerr on a grocery trip before his death

Police are examining CCTV footage in a bid to help identify those responsible for the murder of Bangor pensioner Michael Kerr.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said she believes answers to who killed Mr Kerr "lie within the community".

She added the 68-year-old could have been killed after disturbing intruders or as part of a vendetta.

It comes as the PSNI released new footage of Mr Kerr in the days before he was beaten to death at his home.

Mr Kerr, who was known as Mike, was discovered at his Birch Drive home in Bangor on Tuesday 19 November.

The 68-year-old was a radio and television announcer on BBC NI in the 1970s and 1980s.

The released CCTV footage shows him heading on a shopping trip to Bangor town centre on Saturday 16 November.

Det Ch Insp Shaw said police were working on two theories, "that he was attacked because he disturbed intruders in his home or because of a personal vendetta".

She added Mr Kerr was a "creature of habit" who followed a precise routine for each day of the week.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Mr Kerr seen here at a supermarket on Saturday 16 November

Police described how he would always leave his home at about 09.15 GMT to shop and return home an hour later.

The CCTV footage shows Mr Kerr taking the bus into Bangor town centre to go to a newsagents and a supermarket.

"We then see him visiting a supermarket in the town to buy provisions for the weekend.

"Mike's daily routine involved buying what he needed for the day ahead," said Det Ch Insp Shaw.

Police said they found an uneaten meal in Mr Kerr's house that he had bought for Sunday 17 November.

They added that this, coupled with a neighbour seeing him on Sunday afternoon, makes police believe that Mr Kerr was killed between 14.00 GMT on Sunday and 09.15 GMT on Monday morning, when he failed to leave the house as part of his normal routine.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw is leading the murder investigation

Police said that are working to establish how many people attacked him and whether he knew his killers.

They are appealing for any information from the public who may have saw Mr Kerr that weekend and anybody in the Birch Drive area who finds any discarded or suspicious objects in the area to get in touch.

Police also believe that because of the vicious nature of the attack, whoever killed Mr Kerr would have had bloodstained clothes.

Det Ch Insp Shaw said: "Mike, who was very private, was a defenceless man and was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body.

"There were no signs of defensive injuries and no signs of a struggle.

"I still believe that answers to Mike's murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public's help in identifying those responsible for this vicious attack."