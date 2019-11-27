Image copyright Kevin McAuley

A teenage girl has died after falling into a river in County Antrim on Tuesday night.

The 14-year-old went into the River Inver in Larne, at about 21:00 GMT.

A rescue operation was launched that included members of the police, fire, and ambulance service, as well as the local branch of the coast guard.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place and police said their enquiries are continuing.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 14 year old girl at the Inver River area of Larne last night, Tuesday, 26 November."