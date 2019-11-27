Larne: Girl, 14, dies after falling into river
A teenage girl has died after falling into a river in County Antrim on Tuesday night.
The 14-year-old went into the River Inver in Larne, at about 21:00 GMT.
A rescue operation was launched that included members of the police, fire, and ambulance service, as well as the local branch of the coast guard.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place and police said their enquiries are continuing.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 14 year old girl at the Inver River area of Larne last night, Tuesday, 26 November."