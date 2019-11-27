Man in custody over death of baby in Keady

Image caption Forensic officers at the scene in Keady

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of an 11-month-old baby in Keady, County Armagh.

The baby boy has been named locally as Hunter Patrick McGleenon.

Police said the man was arrested in the Craigavon area and has been taken to Banbridge police station where he is being questioned by detectives.

Police officers and forensic teams are still conducting investigations at a flat in Market Street.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

Sinn Fein's Newry and Armagh MLA Cathal Boylan said that he spoke to a family member of the deceased child and that they were in deep shock.

Police said on Wednesday morning that there was no update in relation to the investigation on Wednesday morning.