Image caption Forensic experts at the scene of the child's death in Keady

The death of a baby boy in County Armagh is on the front page of all of Northern Ireland's daily papers on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph pictures forensic experts going into the house in Keady where the child was found on Tuesday night.

Poignantly, a child's pram can be seen in one of the pictures.

The paper says it is believed the child's mother was visiting an ill relative at the time of the death.

"Man held over baby death" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The paper says that a 31-year-old man is being questioned over the child's death.

Police say a post mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

The story is also on the front of both the Irish News and the News Letter, although they both lead with other stories.

The News Letter says that critics of gay marriage will not have the same freedom of speech protections in Northern Ireland as in Great Britain.

It says that Christian activists want safeguards that were carefully crafted into GB legislation to be carried across to Northern Ireland.

These ensure that teachers, civil servants, charities, clerics and anyone else who might feel compelled to support same sex marriage, or who may wish respectfully to disagree with it, will not be penalised for doing so.

But the government has offered no reassurance that protections will apply here when the law changes in January.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The News Letter says that critics of gay marriage will not have the same freedom of speech protections in Northern Ireland as in Great Britain

The Irish News says that prayers are being said for a man left critically ill after a suspected assault in County Tyrone.

Joe Hurl, who is in his mid-20s and from Ballinderry, was found with a head injury on Chapel Street in Cookstown on Sunday.

The paper says that Mr Hurl is a former youth player for Ballinderry Shamrocks Gaelic football team.

In 2009, Ballinderry player Conor McCusker died from a head injury after being pushed to the ground outside a nightclub in Cookstown.