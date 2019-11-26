Image caption Christine Connor denies six charges including attempted murder and explosives offences

A policeman has told a court he tripped and fell as he ran from a "fizzing" pipe bomb and when it exploded, he heard a second device landing nearby.

He was giving evidence at the opening of the trial of Christine Connor, who is accused of the attempted murder of a police officer and explosives offences.

Ms Connor, 34, denies six charges in total, including causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

The charges relate to two incidents in north Belfast in May 2013.

The prosecution alleges Ms Connor called police to a house on the Crumlin Road with a bogus 999 call about a domestic incident.

When two officers arrived at the address in the early hours of 26 May 2013, they were attacked with two pipe bombs.

'Almighty explosion'

Speaking at Belfast Crown Court, the first officer said he was wary of the possibility of attack as they got out of their car, so as his colleague knocked on the door of the house, he went to check out a nearby alleyway.

The police witness explained he was standing in the middle of the road when he heard a "fizzing sound" from over his shoulder.

"Then I heard a loud clunk, like metal hitting the ground. I looked over my shoulder and saw a large metal object and it was fizzing, just behind my right heel.

"It took a second to register, then I realised it was a pipe bomb or blast bomb or something similar."

The constable said he tried to run but tripped and fell as he reached the kerb.

He was lying on his side on the pavement when the first device exploded.

He told the court he saw a figure in the alleyway and got to his feet, but then he heard "another metal clunk" and realised a second device had been thrown into the middle of the road.

As he headed towards the alleyway, he heard "an almighty explosion" in the road.

At this point he withdrew his firearm but said when he reached the alleyway, no-one was there.

The constable sustained cuts and grazes as well as ringing in his ears as a result of the incident.

'Run'

His colleague was then called to give evidence and told the court he also heard a "fizzing noise, like a fuse burning" at the scene.

He recounted seeing sparks and then hearing the "metallic sound of something bouncing across the road".

"It looked to me like a pipe bomb. Quite a large one," the second officer said.

He shouted at his colleague to run and transmitted a call over his police radio, the court heard.

The second officer said he took cover behind a small wall before the pipe bomb exploded.

"It was incredibly loud and I could feel the vibrations through my whole body. I would say I have never experienced anything like that before," the witness said.

He added when he realised there was a second device, he again "took cover and waited for it to detonate".

'Forensic links'

A prosecution barrister told the court although it was not possible to establish who threw the devices at police, the evidence "links the defendant to direct participation".

That consists of forensic evidence from the scene, including gloves found in an alleyway and a carrier bag which both bore Ms Connor's DNA.

A hooded top bearing her blood was also located close to the scene, as was Ms Connor's mobile phone.

Footprints found in dog faeces at the scene matched imprints from boots later taken from Ms Connors' home.

The court also heard CCTV showed a "heavy female with dark hair" in the area just before the attack.

Ms Connor responded to police with "no comment" when she was arrested and questioned, but during her seventh interview, she provided a prepared statement.

'Dropped phone'

Her statement said she was a member of Weightwatchers and on the night of the attacks she was walking on the Crumlin Road as part of her exercise programme.

She said she heard two loud explosions during which she dropped her phone and sustained a cut to her hand due to flying debris.

Ms Connor has also denied playing a part in an alleged "practice run" for the attacks on the Ligoniel Road in the early hours of 16 May 2013, when an explosion occurred which left two scorch marks on the road.

That earlier incident was reported to police by a couple who were travelling along the road at that time.

The prosecution also said the evidence against Ms Connor included a film file which police found on a laptop hidden in a hole in her mattress during a search of her home.

It was alleged the female commentator on the file was Ms Connor undertaking the trial run ahead of the attack on police on 28 May.

The trial continues.