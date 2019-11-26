Crumlin attack: Shots fired through hairdresser's window
Shots were fired through the window of a hairdresser's shop in County Antrim in the early hours of Tuesday.
It happened on Main Street in Crumlin at about 01:40 GMT.
There were no reports of any injuries in the attack. Police have said they are trying to establish a motive.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.