A series of burglaries in Portadown and a mayor's apology over being "caught short" feature in Tuesday's papers.

The News Letter reports on the "extremely frightening" ordeal suffered by a 101-year-old woman whose Portadown home was burgled.

The burglar entered her bedroom and stole jewellery while she lay in bed.

She was not physically injured but police said she was left in a distressed state.

Her home was one of four burglaries in Portadown which police believed are linked.

On the front of the Belfast Telegraph, Belfast Lord Mayor says he is deeply sorry after being sanctioned by police for urinating on the street in June.

The paper says Mr Finucane was handed a community resolution notice.

The mayor was "caught short" after a social function, it adds.

"I am of course very embarrassed and deeply sorry about this incident and I apologise unreservedly," Mr Finucane said.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption John Finucane has apologised after being caught urinating in the street

The Irish News leads with the sudden death of a County Antrim father-of-two in Spain.

The paper says that Conor McCollum from Cushendall, who was in his 30s and had been living in the Alicante area, "died without warning" on Friday.

The cause of death has not been confirmed.

His mother, Oonagh McNaughton, told his friends she hopes to bring his body home this week for a funeral at the weekend.

"My boy is ready for home," she wrote on Facebook.

The Daily Mirror pictures a student nurse from Donagahdee who has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman on a night out.

Simon Cash, 23, admitted two charges at the Crown Court sitting in Downpatrick.

He pleaded not guilty to a third charge which will be left on the books.

The Mirror also reports that a child picked up parts of an "explosive device" in Newry on Sunday.

A number of homes were evacuated during the incident at Violet Hill Avenue.

PSNI Supt Jane Humphries said: "When such items are left in a public area they can be innocently handled by anyone and on this occasion it was picked up by a child."

In the News Letter, a man whose son was killed in a horrific drink drive incident has called on the public to tell a sentencing review that NI should bring in life sentences for killer drivers.

Image caption Peter Dolan's son Enda was killed by a drunk driver

Peter Dolan's son Enda was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was initially given a seven-year sentence.

He complained that the public is not aware of an ongoing public consultation which could help bring Northern Ireland into line with the life sentences available in England.

A senior police officer tells the Irish News that the PSNI is working "extremely hard" to eliminate its backlog of unanswered freedom of information requests.

The paper says that last year it emerged that the PSNI had amassed nearly 300 unanswered requests.

However, ACC Alan Todd said there had been a significant reduction after the recruitment of staff.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Lee Child, whose father is from Belfast, is seeking an Irish passport

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph says that one of the world's leading thriller writers, Lee Child, is applying for an Irish passport.

Child, whose father was born in Cyprus Avenue in east Belfast, says he wants an Irish passport to avoid the possibility of post-Brexit travel restrictions in Europe.