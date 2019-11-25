Cookstown: Man arrested over assault released on bail
- 25 November 2019
A 30-year-old man who was arrested by police investigating an assault in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
A man in his 20s was reported to be in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was found with a head injury on a footpath.
He was discovered by police shortly after 02:00 GMT on Sunday in Chapel Street.
The man was later taken to hospital.