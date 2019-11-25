Image caption The retail park near Lisburn is made up of five units

The company that owns Sprucefield Retail Park has sold it to a real estate investment trust for £40m.

Buyer, NewRiver, currently owns 33 shopping centres and 24 retail parks across the UK.

The retail park near Lisburn is made up of 231,000 sq ft of retail space across five units, anchored by Sainsbury's and B&Q.

Sprucefield shopping centre, which is home to M&S, is a separate development.

Intu, which sold the retail park, has a portfolio of 20 shopping centres across the UK and Spain.

Matthew Roberts, Intu chief executive, said a key element of its strategy was to boost its cash reserves through sales.

NewRiver's acquisition of Sprucefield is the largest real estate deal in Northern Ireland this year, says React News' Chris Borland.

Allan Lockhart, NewRiver chief executive, said the retail park will generate £3.7m of annualised net roperty income.

"In addition to an attractive long-term income return, the development land offers the opportunity to deliver significant capital growth, leading to a very attractive total return," he added.