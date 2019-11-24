Image copyright Google Maps

Police are investigating a security alert in the Violet Hill Avenue area of Newry on Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious object in the area at about 15.45 GMT on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a small number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place in the Violet Hill Avenue area and the junction of College Gardens.

No main roads have been closed at this time and police thanked the community for their patience.