Image copyright Google Maps

A man in his 20s is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was found with a head injury on a footpath in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

The man was discovered by police shortly after 02:00 GMT on Sunday where Chapel Street meets Loy Street.

Police officers gave him first aid at the scene before paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is assisting police with their enquiries.

Detectives appealed for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, or anyone who was driving and might have dashcam footage, to contact them.