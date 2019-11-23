Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was attacked in University Street

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in the leg in south Belfast in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident took place in University Street when two men approached the victim at about 04:20 GMT.

The men, thought to be in their late teens or 20s, stabbed the man in the thigh and stole his wallet during the assault.

They then walked off in the direction of the Ormeau Road following the attack.

The first attacker was described by police as being of light to average build and was wearing dark-coloured jeans, light-coloured trainers and a light-coloured coat over a light hooded top which had the hood up.

The second attacker was also of light to average build, and wore dark tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the legs, white trainers and a dark-coloured hooded jacket with the hood up.