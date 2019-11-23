Detectives are investigating a report of an armed robbery at a fast food takeaway in Portadown, County Armagh.

It happened in Lurgan Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police said it is believed that two masked men entered the rear of the property carrying weapons, including a suspected firearm and a crowbar, while a third male remained at the rear door.

Staff present were not physically injured but are "understandably shaken", Det Sgt James Johnston said.

"The two suspects searched the counter area before fleeing with the third male, and with a sum of money," he said.

Det Sgt James Johnston appealed for information.

"We are unsure at this early stage if a getaway vehicle was used, or if suspects made off on foot. Therefore, we want to hear from you if you saw any vehicle driving erratically, or at speed, in the Portadown area around midnight," he said.