A man in his 50s has been shot in the leg in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

It happened in an alleyway in the Dunville Street area of the city at about 20:00 GMT.

PSNI Det Sgt Gardiner said it was a "vicious and brutal attack" and could have happened when families were "going about their daily business".

"The victim, along with anyone who happened to witness this, would have been petrified," he said.

He added that "such actions have no place whatsoever in today's society".

Members of the public who witnessed the incident or with information are urged to contact the police.