The news that the cost of agency staff to cover gaps in Northern Ireland's health service was more than £200m last year makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

According to the Department of Health, in the 12 months to April of this year, the cost of temporary workers totalled £201,298,475.

The cost has increased year on year, rising from £76,508,610 in 2014/2015.

Anne Speed of the health workers' union, Unison, said the expenditure was unsustainable and that "the cost of agency spending is spiralling out of control".

The Department of Health said agency staff were needed to keep wards and other health facilities open.

The revelation that a murder investigation has been launched into the death of a 68-year-old man in Bangor, County Down, makes the front page of the Daily Mirror, and features in a number of the papers.

The body of Michael Kerr was discovered at Birch Drive in Bangor on Tuesday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its murder inquiry began after it received the results of the post-mortem examination.

The News Letter's front page focuses on a statement from Royal Portrush in which it states "the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew, and especially the trauma and distress suffered by the victims of Jeffrey Epstein is a matter of deep regret".

The golf club has said it "is acutely aware of the widespread public concern about these allegations, and Prince Andrew's decision to step away from public duties will be discussed at our next meeting".

Prince Andrew said on Wednesday he would withdraw from his official role for the "foreseeable future".

Criticism of the prince's ties to convicted US sex offender Epstein have intensified amid a growing backlash following a BBC interview.

The Duke of York is also patron of two other golf clubs in Northern Ireland - Royal County Down in Newcastle and Royal Belfast Club.

In a separate story, the Belfast Telegraph says it contacted both of these golf clubs, but they declined to comment.

In his statement earlier this week, Prince Andrew said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required".

The Irish News and several newspapers report that 16 people have been discovered in a lorry on a ferry travelling from France to the Irish port of Rosslare.

They were found in a "sealed trailer" on a Stena Line sailing from Cherbourg to Rosslare in County Wexford.

Gardai (Irish police) said all 16 people appeared to be "in good health" and were being medically assessed.

Elsewhere, the newspaper also reports that four men were arrested on Thursday over the abduction of County Fermanagh businessman Kevin Lunney.

Mr Lunney, a director at the Irish firm Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) was kidnapped and tortured before being dumped on a roadside on 17 September.

A 25-year-old man was arrested by gardai (Irish police) in Dublin and a 66-year-old man in County Cavan.

Two other men, both aged 38, were detained in Dublin.

Finally, an 81-year-old man's dedication to the scouts in north and west Belfast is celebrated in the Belfast Telegraph.

Billy Sholdis, from the Shankill area, first joined the organisation as an eight year old and is set to travel to London in January to receive an MBE.

The newspaper says that when he had to officially retire at 65, he still helped out, and following a rule change Billy renewed his commitment and currently holds the position as assistant scout leader.

"The only way I'll give it up is when I'm carried out in a box," he said.