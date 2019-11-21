Image copyright PSNI

Detectives have started a murder investigation after a 68-year-old man was found dead in his home in County Down.

The body of Michael Kerr, who was known as Mike, was discovered at Birch Drive in Bangor on Tuesday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its murder inquiry began after it received the results of the post-mortem examination.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said she wanted help from the public.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police examined Michael Kerr's home on Wednesday

"My thoughts are with [Mr Kerr's] family at this difficult time," she added.

"I would particularly like to hear from anyone who knew Mr Kerr or who saw him in the days leading up to Tuesday, when his body was discovered.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area, please let me know."