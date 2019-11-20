Belfast apartment block may have to be demolished

Image copyright Google Image caption The Library Square development was completed in 2006.

A block of flats in Belfast city centre may have to be demolished due to structural problems, the High Court heard today.

Over 50 owners of the apartments in the Library Square development are taking a class action over the alleged flaws.

The nine storey building is on the corner of Kent street and Union street and was completed in 2006.

The owners have been seeking compensation from the builders and engineers since 2016.

The court heard the case is close to a resolution but a dispute remains over whether the building can be economically repaired.

Acting for the builders, Gerald Simpson QC said: "The only issue is whether or not the apartment block has to be taken down or can be remediated."

The judge was told some experts in the case believe the issues cannot be fixed.

Mr Justice Horner adjourned the case until the start of December.

He told lawyers: "You can either settle it in the next two weeks or it's going on for trial".