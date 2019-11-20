Northern Ireland

Bangor: Police treating death of man, 68, as suspicious

  • 20 November 2019
Image caption Police are treating the death of a 68-year-old man at his home in Birch Drive as suspicious

Police are treating the death of a 68-year-old man in County Down as suspicious.

The man was found dead at his home in Birch Drive, Bangor on Tuesday evening.

A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to determine the cause of death.