ATM thefts: Three arrested over Ballynahinch petrol station attempt

  • 19 November 2019
Police at the scene of an attempted ATM theft in Ballynahinch Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption The attempted theft happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch

Police have arrested three men over the attempted theft of an ATM at a County Down petrol station in which the forecourt roof collapsed.

The attack happened at Carlisles' on the Belfast Road in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.

It is believed a digger was used to try to rip the cash machine from the front wall of the petrol station.

Police said the men - aged 24, 25 and 26 - were arrested in the Saintfield area.

