A report in May 2015 labelled Maghaberry one of the most dangerous prisons in western Europe

The chief inspector of criminal justice NI has said he is "frustrated" more has not been done to improve prisoners' safety.

An inspection report has highlighted concerns about the level of suicide and bullying in Northern Ireland's prisons.

It also says prisoners' access to illegal and prescription drugs must also be addressed.

Chief Inspector Brendan McGuigan called for better co-operation to tackle the problems.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said they would "carefully consider the recommendations in the report".

The report looked at the standards of prisons on three sites across Northern Ireland at Hydebank Wood, Maghaberry and Magilligan.

"Maintaining the safety of prisoners is a challenge and it remains one of the greatest areas of risk for the Prison Service," said Mr McGuigan.

The inspection report was compiled by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) and the CJI.

Mr McGuigan said many prisoners arrived with "significant diagnosed and undiagnosed healthcare needs and for those with mental health issues, personality disorders, drug or alcohol addiction or learning difficulties, imprisonment can be a time of great vulnerability".

'Illegal drugs'

He said a previous report in 2014 made recommendations to the Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT) to ensure prisoners were cared for and supported.

"When inspectors returned in 2018, we found that bullying remained a significant issue and, as a result, have repeated our recommendation that NIPS should as a priority, review its violence reduction and anti-bullying strategy and this work should be completed within six months," said Mr McGuigan.

"We welcome the steps taken by the NIPS to reduce the supply of drugs coming into prison but I believe more needs to be done jointly by the NIPS and SEHSCT to tackle prisoners' access to illegal drugs and the diversion and abuse of prescription medication."

He added that "while at an operational level" the partnership between the prison service and the trust had improved, "difficulties at a strategic level had contributed to the slow pace of progress".

Mr McGuigan said: "I acknowledge there have been a number of incidents where the prompt actions and interventions of staff have undoubtedly saved lives and that there are many committed and dedicated individuals who are working to ensure the prisoners within their care are kept safe and secure."

The Northern Ireland Prison Service Director General, Ronnie Armour, and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust (SEHSCT) Director of Prison Healthcare, Bria Mongan, issued a joint statement responding to the report.

It said: "We welcome today's report and want to thank the inspectors for this important piece of work. We will carefully consider the recommendations in the report and while significant progress has been made in the 14 months since the inspection was carried out, we will continue to develop our work.

"Keeping people in our care safe is a priority for everyone working in our prisons.

"As recognised by the inspectors, prisons can be a challenging environment and our staff support people with varied and complex needs, providing compassionate care to the people in custody.

"It is no exaggeration to say prison officers and healthcare staff save lives."