Ballynahinch: Woman charged with attempted murder
- 19 November 2019
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and common assault after a man in his 40s was attacked in County Down.
The incident happened in a house at Windmill Gardens in Ballynahinch at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.
The man was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds.
The woman is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 26-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody.