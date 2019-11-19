Image copyright Google

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and common assault after a man in his 40s was attacked in County Down.

The incident happened in a house at Windmill Gardens in Ballynahinch at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds.

The woman is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 40-year-old man and a 20-year-old man remain in police custody.