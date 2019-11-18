Unite's health workers to vote on industrial action

Image copyright PA Media

Unite's health care workers in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on taking industrial action over pay.

The union said the ballot of its 4,000 NHS workers will start on Monday.

Unite's health workers include psychologists, speech and language therapists, pathology laboratory staff, community nurses, pharmacists and support staff.

Nurses in NI last week voted to strike over staffing numbers and pay disputes.

It is the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) 103-year-history such action has been taken in the UK.

On Sunday night, Unite health lead Kevin McAdam said it was opening a ballot after its members requested to join the industrial action signalled by other health unions.

"We are confident we will get a resounding response to the ballot that will say clearly to the Department of Health - our members are worth the same as their colleagues across the water," Mr McAdam said.

"Our patients deserve the same treatment. We must stop the drain from our heath service in Northern Ireland. We won't be left behind."

The outcome of the Unite ballot will be known on 2 December.

Image copyright Getty Images

Talks in the pay dispute have been ongoing for eight months.

Pay discussions have involved all of the health unions in Northern Ireland, including the RCN.

Last week, the Department of Health said discussions with trade unions had taken place and it hoped there would be more engagement in the days ahead.

But the unions said talks with the department had finished last Friday without agreement.

A spokesman for the trade unions said there was "no basis" in the department position for a new round of talks.