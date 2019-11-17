A 13-year-old girl has been critically injured after being attacked by a gang of men armed with machetes in County Fermanagh.

She suffered serious stab wounds after the men forced their way into a house at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea at about 21:15 GMT on Saturday.

A woman, 41, was stabbed in the leg during the attack. A baby who was in the house at the time was not harmed.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

The girl is in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital, according to Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Sgt Keith Monaghan.

"This must have been a terrifying ordeal for those involved and we are determined to find the men responsible," he added.

He said detectives were investigating "several lines of inquiry".