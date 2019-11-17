Image copyright PA Media

Four people have been arrested after a man in his 40s was stabbed several times in County Down.

The attack happened in a house at Windmill Gardens in Ballynahinch at about 01:45 GMT on Sunday.

The man was taken to hospital after suffering stab wounds in what police described as a "serious assault". His condition is described as stable.

Three men, aged 20, 26 and 40, and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested in relation to the assault.