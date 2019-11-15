Image copyright Fiona McElroy

The main A2 Belfast to Bangor road is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle road crash.

An ambulance is on the scene and the police confirmed at least one person was injured after the crash at the Holywood Bypass.

The road is closed at the Church Road and Esplanade junction.

The PSNI has advised motorists to avoid the road. Traffic is being diverted on Whinney Hill and Belfast Road junctions.