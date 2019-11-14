West Circular Road, Belfast: Man's jaw broken in gang attack
A man has suffered a suspected broken jaw after being attacked by a gang at a house on Belfast's West Circular Road.
Three masked men entered the house shortly before 22:40 GMT on Wednesday armed with a hammer, baseball bat and suspected gun.
They attacked a man in his 20s who was inside. He suffered injuries to his face and body as well as the broken jaw.
His assailants also stole a Volkswagen Passat car from the house.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.