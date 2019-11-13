Image copyright Getty Images

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of drugs offences after police seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £180,000.

The suspected drugs were found in a van seized by officers near Hillsborough, County Down, on 8 November.

Six properties in Belfast, Lisburn and Crumlin in County Antrim were searched following the seizure and two men were arrested on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The 26-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to supple Class A drugs and conspiring to fraudulently import Class A drugs and possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.