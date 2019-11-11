Image copyright Google Image caption SDC Trailers' plant in Toomebridge

The manufacturing firm SDC Trailers is cutting jobs across its plants in Toomebridge and Mansfield but does not yet know how many workers are at risk.

The company makes lorry trailers and its customers include major supermarkets.

It employs 800 people in the UK and Ireland with plants in Toomebridge and Nottinghamshire.

The company was sold to a Chinese group called CIMC Vehicles in 2016.

In a statement SDCC Trailers said uncertainty around Brexit means customers aren't buying as much equipment.

"In recent months, it is clear that the uncertainty of Brexit and other economic concerns has resulted in a slowing down of capital purchases from retailers, logistics firms and others."

"We have had to respond to this slowdown in demand by entering into a period of consultation with our employees with the unfortunate likely outcome being a number of employees being made redundant."

"We are unable to confirm numbers at this stage as the consultation process is still ongoing with our workforce."