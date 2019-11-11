Image caption The ceremony was held at Belfast Cenotaph

Two minutes' silence has been held at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day.

A ceremony took place to remember the moment 101 years ago that the agreement came into force to end fighting in World War One.

Among those taking part in Monday's ceremony was Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane.

It follows services across Northern Ireland to mark Remembrance Sunday, including at the Cenotaph.