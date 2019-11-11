Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Remembrance Sunday commemorations have taken place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland

Remembrance Sunday, Kevin Lunney and Brexit all make Monday's font pages.

A photograph of Secretary of State Julian Smith, Arlene Foster and Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar in Enniskillen makes the News Letter's front page.

The politicians joined military veterans and members of the public to pay tribute to those who died during both world wars and later conflicts.

Mr Varadkar laid a green laurel wreath on behalf of his government.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Leo Varadkar laid a wreath at the war memorial in Enniskillen

Meanwhile, Mr Varakdar made headlines in the Irish News after he praised Kevin Lunney's resilience following his abduction.

The 50-year-old was driving from work to his home in Kinawley when he was attacked on 17 September.

He was found in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away.

Mr Lunney was beaten and tortured by three men in an attack that lasted for about two and a half hours.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Kevin Lunney was driving home from work in Kinawley when he was attacked on 17 September

Mr Varadkar met the five company directors on Sunday to assure them of his support.

Pension row

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the news that cancer and dementia patients in Northern Ireland are enduring longer waiting times for services as a row over doctors' pensions threatens patients' safety.

The newspaper reports that senior doctors have been scaling back their hours after reforms to their pension now penalise them for running extra clinics.

The Health and Social Care Board told the Telegraph that, as a consequence, waiting times targets are being missed.

The Daily Mirror splashes with poll results that say more than half of those surveyed by YouGov said that they would "lose Northern Ireland to get the Brexit they want".

A total of 1,641 adults were asked about the issue.