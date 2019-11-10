Image copyright PAcemaker

An 88-year-old man and a pedestrian in her 40s have died in hospital following separate road collisions on Friday.

Daniel Louden, from the Ballymoney area, died on Saturday night after being injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney, at about 08:00 GMT on Friday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was struck by a car on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, on Friday.

The police have appealed for information about both incidents.