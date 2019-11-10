Image caption A ceremony took place at the war memorial at the Diamond in Londonderry

Ceremonies marking Remembrance Sunday are taking place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland.

Politicians have joined military veterans and members of the public to pay tribute to those who died during both world wars and later conflicts.

Belfast's memorial service is taking place in the grounds of City Hall.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith are attending a service in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh.

Image caption Wreaths were laid at the war memorial in Enniskillen

Mr Varadkar has continued the annual tradition set by his predecessor as taoiseach, Enda Kenny.

In 2012, Mr Kenny became the first taoiseach to attend Enniskillen's Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

His visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the Enniskillen bomb, when 12 people were killed by an IRA explosion at the town's war memorial.