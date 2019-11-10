Two men who were arrested after a car crashed into a police car in County Armagh have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A black Audi, which was reported for alleged speeding, collided with a PSNI car on Armagh Road, Newtownhamilton, at about 02:45 GMT on Saturday.

It then drove off after officers signalled for the driver to stop.

Two officers who were in the police car at the time were not hurt but their vehicle sustained "slight damage".

A 22-year-old man was arrested after a short pursuit on foot and 30 minutes later a second man, aged 24, was also detained.

They were questioned about a number of traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to stop for police.