Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption A man was trapped in his car during flooding on Finnebrogue Road near Downpatrick

An 89-year-old woman had to be rescued from her house in County Down after flooding hit parts of Northern Ireland.

Fire crews pumped water out of the house on Oldtown Road, Annalong, amid hours of heavy rain on Saturday. She is currently staying with a neighbour.

It was one of several incidents that the fire service was called out to during the downpours.

A 74-year-old man was rescued from a car on the Lisburn Road in Ballynahinch, which was badly flooded.

In a separate incident, a 38-year-old man became trapped in his car on the Finnebrogue Road outside Downpatrick, County Down.

It is understood the flood water around the vehicle was up to 3ft deep.

None of the people involved were injured in the incidents.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander William Johnston said: "Floods on the roads can be very serious when you think that 1ft of water can make a car float.

"We recommend that people don't drive through water that is more than 25cm deep. Two feet of water could sweep a car away."

A yellow rain warning was in place earlier on Saturday, but it is expected to clear overnight.