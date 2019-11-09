Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman was found injured at the junction of the Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Ahoghill, County Antrim.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was found with injuries at the junction of the Ballybollen Road and Glebe Road at about 22:40 GMT on Friday.

She was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment to leg and face injuries.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and appealed for information on a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa which drove from Ballymena to Ahoghill.

Det Sgt Peter Crothers said the cars, which are both grey, travelled together from the cinema car park on Ballymena's Larne Road Link towards Ahoghill between 21:30 GMT and 22:30 GMT on Friday.

He also asked anyone who recorded the vehicles' movements on a dash cam to contact police.

The Glebe Road remains closed and the Ballybollen Road is also still shut at its junction with Glebe Road while police continue their investigation.