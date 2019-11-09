Police have arrested two men after an Audi crashed into a police car in County Armagh.

The incident happened on the Armagh Road, Newtownhamilton, on Saturday at about 02:45 GMT.

The black Audi, which had been alerted to police as being driven with excessive speed, collided with the police car and drove off after officers had signalled for the driver to stop.

After a short pursuit on foot, a 22-year-old man was arrested.

Police said the second man, aged 24, was arrested about 30 minutes later.

The men are being held in custody on suspicion of a number of traffic-related offences, including dangerous driving, drink-driving and failing to stop for police.

"Our police vehicle suffered slight damage to its side and, thankfully, our two officers who were in the car were not injured," said Ch Insp Barney O'Connor.