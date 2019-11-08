Image copyright PA Image caption Nurses voted to take the action by an overwhelming majority with the result announced on Thursday.

Northern Ireland's health unions have said talks with the Department of Health over NI nurses' pay have finished on Friday without agreement.

On Thursday nurses in Northern Ireland voted to strike over staffing numbers and pay disputes.

It was the first time in the Royal College of Nursing's (RCN) 103-year-history that such action has been taken in the UK.

Talks around the pay dispute have been ongoing for eight months.

In a ballot which lasted four weeks, nurses were asked if they were willing to take industrial action, including strike action.

Pay discussions have involved all of the local health unions including the RCN.

'Formal pay offer'

The Department of Health (DH) confirmed that discussions with trade unions have taken place hope that there will be further engagement in the days ahead.

A spokeswoman told BBC News NI that the DH remains "fully committed to ongoing dialogue with the unions and have had in the region of 20 meetings on Agenda for Change with union representatives in the last 12 months."

"Subject to further engagement with union colleagues next week, we hope to move towards tabling a formal pay offer very shortly," she added.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are almost 3,000 unfilled nursing posts across the system in Northern Ireland.

In a statement a spokesman for the unions said: "There is currently no basis in the department of Health's position to enter into a new round of discussions.

"We have already sat in rooms with the department and employers for eight months without resolution.

"What we have heard today will anger our very hard working and dedicated health and social care staff who are already under significant pressure to deliver safe and effective care to the population."

The chair, Kevin McAdam, said health bosses had a responsibility to "ensure safe staffing levels and patient safety and deliver pay justice".

Analysis - The story so far

The current problem around pay and funding for nurses goes back to around 2010.

A series of cuts to nursing places, nursing bursaries and then changes to pay which didn't fall in line with the rest of the UK has had massive consequences.

At the helm four DUP health ministers - Michael McGimpsey, Edwin Poots, Jim Wells and Simon Hamilton, followed by Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill.

While changes to policy was in the hands of ministers, decisions around saving money were rubberstamped by the Stormont Executive.

Things stepped up a gear in 2015 when the then DUP health minister, Jim Wells, proposed pay changes for health care workers which created a differential between here and the rest of the UK.

In 2016 an imposed 1% pay award by Simon Hamilton almost triggered industrial action.

Then in 2017, Westminster agreed a pay deal which guaranteed an increase over 3 years for workers but unlike elsewhere in the UK, that wasn't implemented in Northern Ireland.

Since the Assembly fell in 2017 talks have been ongoing between the various health unions and the Permanent Health Secretary, Richard Pengelly.

To date little has been agreed with the RCN voting to strike and other unions also balloting their members on what action to take.