Image caption Kevin Lunney was driving home from work in Kinawley when he was attacked on 17 September

Police investigating the abduction and torture of Quinn executive Kevin Lunney have searched almost 20 homes and businesses across Ireland and England.

Police say the raids in Derrylin in NI, Cavan, Longford and Dublin in the Republic of Ireland and Derbyshire in England were "significant".

Mr Lunney, 50, was driving home from work in Kinawley when he was attacked on 17 September.

He was found in County Cavan, 22 miles (35km) away.

The PSNI are undertaking five searches in Derrylin, County Fermanagh, while in England police in Derbyshire are also conducting a search operation

Gardai (Irish police) said they were searching five locations in County Cavan, three in County Longford and four in Dublin.

They said these are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial/business premises.

By Julian O'Neill BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Police on both sides of the border are under pressure to get results.

A long-running campaign against the firm and senior staff has spanned several years.

There have been scores of incidents, but to date no individuals have been charged.

The recent abduction of Kevin Lunney represented a significant ratcheting up of things.

Police in the border region have given priority to the investigation and the scale of the co-ordinated searches appear to represent a major response.