BBC coverage of the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been recognised at a prestigious television awards ceremony in Belfast.

BBC News won the 'News Coverage' category at the Royal Television Society NI Awards for its reports on the fatal shooting in April.

Awards were also presented in a range of other categories, including current affairs; drama and entertainment.

Drama Line of Duty and hit comedy Derry Girls were among the other winners.

The ceremony took place in Belfast's Metropolitan Arts Centre (MAC) on Thursday night.

The award presented to BBC News was collected by Ireland Correspondent Emma Vardy and cameraman David McIlveen.

They reported from Londonderry in the aftermath of Ms McKee's murder at the hands of the New IRA while observing a dissident republican riot.

Ms Vardy was filmed confronting members of the dissident republican political party Saoradh, who police believe are the political voice of the New IRA.

The Royal Television Society NI said her BBC News reports "showed courage, tenacity and understanding" and described it as "brave, insightful journalism".

The fifth series of Line of Duty won in the Best Drama category.

The second series of Derry Girls won the award for Best Scripted Comedy and its writer, Lisa McGee, won the Brian Waddell Award for Outstanding Contribution to the broadcast industry.