Image copyright Press Association Image caption Boris Johnson took in a stop in Tandragee in County Armagh as part of a tour of UK businesses

Boris Johnson has declared himself a "fervent and passionate unionist" on a visit to Northern Ireland.

The prime minister made the comments during a visit to the the Tayto factory in Tandragee, County Armagh, during on a whistle-stop campaign tour.

The UK-wide trip also took in a tour of the Tetley Tea plant in Stockton, England and Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, Scotland.

Mr Johnson said he was in Northern Ireland to sell his Brexit deal.

"I want to get over my point to everybody in Northern Ireland, this is a wonderful thing for Northern Ireland," he said.

Image caption Mr Johnson described himself as a "fervent and passionate unionist"

"I wish we could have spent a bit more time explaining it, because there won't be any checks on stuff going from Northern Ireland to GB. We're the government of the UK - we won't be implementing any checks."

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has previously said there would be "minimal targeted interventions" on trade from Northern Ireland to Great Britain.

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption Mr Johnson met with workers and examined the crisp making process during his visit

It will mean new administration and checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea for firms from Northern Ireland.

'We will see what happens'

Mr Johnson said his party had "a great relationship with the DUP", and "we will see what happens in the future".

"I've got really good relations with Nigel [Dodds] with Arlene [Foster], with all of the DUP," he said.

The DUP has stated its opposition to Mr Johnson's Brexit deal, and said it would create "a border in the Irish Sea".