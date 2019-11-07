Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Declan Kevin O'Neill admitted killing his mother

A south Belfast doctor who killed his mother will serve a minimum of eight years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Declan O'Neill murdered his mother Anne at her parents' house in October 2017.

In September he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Last month, a court heard she raised the 29-year-old "in almost third-world conditions" and in an atmosphere of "intimidation and bullying".

On Thursday a judge set the minimum term he would spend in jail as eight years.

Mrs O'Neill, 51, was found in the garden of her elderly parents' home in Ardmore Avenue in Finaghy on 21 October, 2017.

Image caption Anne O'Neill died in October 2017

O'Neill had attacked her with a chisel.

He later pleaded guilty to killing her.

More to follow.