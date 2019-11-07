Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The usual nasal spray was due this month, but due to a UK wide shortage has been delayed

Irish language sign attacks, flu vaccination delays and Lady Hermon's decision to stand down feature in Thursday's papers.

Lady Hermon's decision to step down as Northern Ireland's only Independent MP is covered in all the NI papers.

The Daily Mirror lead with: "Down and out", saying that the DUP are "ready to swoop" on her seat.

The Belfast Telegraph, Irish News and the News Letter also mark Lady Hermon stepping down.

The Irish News says her withdrawal makes it less likely that a pro- Remain candidate will take the seat, with the DUP the favourites.

In 2017 Alex Easton came within 1,208 votes of taking the seat.

Irish language sign attacks are the main story in the Irish News today with the headline "CCTV erected following Irish language sign attacks".

The paper says that there has been almost 100 attacks on Irish language signs in the Mid Ulster council area in two years.

The council said that from June 2017 to mid October this year, there have been 93 "incidents of vandalism" involving dual language signs.

One sign at Gulladuff Hill in Londonderry is now covered by a CCTV camera, after being targeted 12 times in recent months.

Sinn Féin councillor John McNamee says the damage is "costing tens of thousands to the ratepayers".

UUP councillor Trevor Wilson said that location might be an issue saying that "to put dual language signs in Protestant areas where signs were never erected before, even in English, is antagonising at the least".

The Belfast Telegraph's main story is "killer flu fears as vaccines delayed" saying that a potentially deadly flu epidemic could hit Northern Ireland this winter.

They say that schoolchildren face delays to receiving their vaccinations against the virus.

The usual nasal spray vaccination was due this month however a UK-wide shortage has delayed until mid December.

Dr Michael McKenna, a GP based in west Belfast, says there are concerns it could be similar to a flu season in Australia, that caused more than 600 deaths.

The News Letter's main story reacts to a paramilitary monitoring panel report.

The papers says the PSNI have distanced themselves from a recent Independent Review Commission (IRC) report that detailed criminality by the UVF and UDA, but failed to mention the IRA or the INLA.

In a statement to the paper, the PSNI confirmed that "with regards to the PIRA, there has been no change since the Paramilitary Assessment in 2015".

That IRC assessment said a Provisional IRA army council remained in existence, though in a much reduced form and its leadership remains committed to the peace process.

It said member of the IRA still believed an army council "oversees both PIRA and Sinn Féin with an overarching strategy - we judge this strategy has a wholly political focus".

The Independent Reporting Commission was created as part of the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement.

Its job is to report back on any progress made on ending paramilitary activity.