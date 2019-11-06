The harrowing ordeal of an abduction victim, more problems at our hospitals and a victory for child abuse survivors feature in Wednesday's papers.

The haunted face of Kevin Lunney appears on the front of both The Irish News and Daily Mirror.

Mr Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings in County Fermanagh, appeared on BBC NI's Spotlight programme on Tuesday night.

The Mirror says he believes the gang tortured him from a pre-prepared list.

Image caption Kevin Lunney said he believed he was tortured from a pre-prepared list

Mr Lunney said the men spoke to a "boss" by phone and told their victim: "We have to mark you and we have to make you remember."

He added that after trying to escape, he heard one of the kidnappers call someone on the phone and say: "Boss this man's resisted and we've hit him."

The Irish News also leads with Mr Lunney's horrific ordeal.

After being slashed with a knife, having bleach scrubbed into his body and had his leg broken, Mr Lunney was left 22 miles from his home in County Cavan.

"I felt that I was going to die on the road... I almost gave up," The Irish News quotes Mr Lunney.

The paper says that Mr Lunney's voice broke with emotion as he spoke publicly for the first time about what the gang did to him.

Misery for patients at some of Northern Ireland's A&E departments is the front page story in the Belfast Telegraph.

Image caption Problems at Antrim Area Hospital are reported on in the Belfast Telegraph

It says a doctor in charge of the A&E department in Antrim Area Hospital told patients at lunchtime on Tuesday that some of them would be waiting for seven hours and that 10 patients had been waiting on trolleys for more than 12 hours.

"I don't have 100 doctors and I don't have 50 doctors - I have eight," the paper says the doctor told the 100 waiting patients.

"You will not be seen in the order in which you arrived, but in order of priority."

The Telegraph says that according to the NI Direct website, the average waiting time at the Causeway Hospital's emergency department at the same time was nine hours.

In a statement, the Northern Trust said: "No matter how busy it may be, if people attend an ED they will be assessed and triaged as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, a 66-year-old woman who arrived at the Mater Hospital in north Belfast on Sunday morning with a respiratory infection spent more than two days on an A&E trolley waiting for a bed.

The News Letter reports on a long-awaited victory for the survivors of historical child abuse in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Victims of historical institutional child abuse celebrate their compensation victory

"We wouldn't take no for an answer," is the paper's front page headline.

The paper says that with just hours remaining before the dissolution of Parliament, MPs approved a bill offering redress for victims of abuse at NI residential institutions.

Survivor Margaret McGuckin tells the paper: "We've united together under the same pain, the same hurt.

"There's no division. We've done it together."