A businessman from County Fermanagh who was abducted and badly beaten has spoken about his ordeal for the first time.

Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told BBC Spotlight NI how he tried to escape from the men who had kidnapped him.

The 50-year-old was abducted from near his home in Kinawley on 17 September.

He was viciously attacked and left in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away.

Mr Lunney told BBC Spotlight: "I came up the lane as usual - didn't expect anything and was looking forward to seeing the kids - and I noticed a white car ahead which was unusual."

He said the car was reversed "as hard as they could drive it" into his car.

Mr Lunney locked the doors but the windows were smashed and he was dragged out by two men.

He said a third person then held a Stanley knife to his neck.

"I was still resisting a little bit and he said: 'Get into that, and if you don't get into that we're gonna kill you'."

Mr Lunney was bundled into the boot of a black Audi and his attackers set his car alight, along with the car they had used to ram it.

He managed to unlock the boot but his escape was short-lived.

"I went to jump, but I hadn't realised that one of the guys inside the car had taken the seat down, so he had come into the boot sort of on his belly and had caught my right foot," said the father-of-six.

Mr Lunney kicked his attacker and fell out onto the road.

But beaten and dazed, he was thrown back into the boot and the car sped off again.

He was taken across the border to County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, where worse was to come.

Mr Lunney will recount the details of his attack on BBC Spotlight NI tonight.

Attacks

Detectives on both sides of the Irish border are investigating the attack.

The assault was the latest in a series of attacks on employees and property linked to QIH.

The companies which make up QIH were formerly owned by Sean Quinn, who was once Ireland's richest man.

When his business empire collapsed, businessmen backed by three investment funds bought its manufacturing companies in December 2014 - the firms are run by former associates of Mr Quinn.

He returned as a consultant, but left QIH in 2016 amid tension between him and the management team.

Mr Quinn has condemned the attack on Mr Lunney and called for the intimidation to stop.

He added that the incident ended any ambition he had to return to the Quinn Group.

