Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption On Monday, judges ruled Stormont's Executive Office has the power compensate institutional abuse victims

Legislation allowing compensation payments to be made to survivors of institutional abuse is on the timetable for the House of Commons later.

It had been feared time would run out to pass it before Parliament is dissolved on Tuesday night.

Victims have lobbied for compensation since the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry ended in 2017.

Victims and campaigners are in Westminster in a final bid to urge MPs to pass the bill.

It moved through all stages of the Lords last week but the government had previously said there would not be enough time to grant it royal assent before Parliament's dissolution ahead of the general election.

On Monday, appeal court judges ruled that Stormont's Executive Office has the power to compensate institutional abuse victims in Northern Ireland.

The HIA Inquiry investigated historical allegations of child abuse.

It examined 22 residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations and its remit covered a 73-year period ranging from 1995 back to the foundation of Northern Ireland.

The inquiry chair Sir Anthony Hart recommended in his report that all victims of institutional abuse should receive tax-free, lump sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 from a government-funded redress scheme.

However, the legislation stalled after the collapse of Stormont in 2017.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Inquiry chairman Sir Anthony Hart died before his recommendations were acted upon

The Executive Office had worked on draft legislation but in May this year said it could take the matter no further and urged the Northern Ireland secretary to pass it.

The bill would set up a redress board to administer a compensation scheme and also aims to create a statutory commissioner to advocate for victims of institutional childhood abuse.

It was included in the government's Queen's Speech in October and was one of the first bills introduced in the current parliamentary session.

Tuesday marks the final day of Parliament before dissolution and the bill is the first item on the agenda after ministers' questions.

Patrick Corrigan of the human rights organisation Amnesty International said: "Last week, there were grown men in tears at the news that this crucial bill might fall.

"This week we hope those will become tears of relief that the long campaign for justice is nearing an end."