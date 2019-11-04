A Garda Ombudsman investigation into a car crash in which two Northern Ireland men were killed has found their car did not drive through a police checkpoint before it left the road.

Martin Patterson and Shane McAnallen, both from County Down, died in the crash between between Carlingford and Omeath in County Louth in March.

It was reported that they did not stop for gardaí (Irish police officers).

It was also reported that the car went off the road and down an embankment.

The investigation is continuing.