Appeal court judges have ruled the Stormont Executive Office has the power to compensate survivors of institutional abuse in NI.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry investigated historical allegations of child abuse.

It included residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations.

A compensation scheme recommended by the HIA inquiry in January 2017 has never been implemented.

Victims have lobbied for compensation since the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry ended in January 2017.

They have now called on the Executive Office to issue an apology over its failure to pay compensation.

The inquiry's final report recommended that all survivors of institutional abuse receive tax-free, lump sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 from a government-funded redress scheme.

However, it was published just days after the collapse of Northern Ireland's devolved government, and no ministers were in post to set up the redress scheme.

Since then, victims' groups have lobbied the Northern Ireland Office to pass the necessary legislation through Westminster and also brought a judicial review challenging the lack of government action.

'Torture'

On Monday, appeal court judges found that what children suffered in state and church run homes between 1922 and 1995 amounted to torture.

The judges found that the secretary of state for Northern Ireland should have directed the executive office to compensate survivors in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Assembly.

The judges were also critical of legislation brought in by former Secretary of State Karen Bradley, giving civil servants more powers because of Stormont's collapse.

They described it as undemocratic and not providing good governance of Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the House of Lords finished its work on the bill enabling compensation payments to be made to NI abuse victims.

The bill has cross-party support, but it would need to pass by Tuesday night before Parliament dissolves.

It is unclear if there is time for it to go back to the Commons before then.

Campaigner Anna Mercer said she and others hope to make "very strong representations" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday to pass the legislation.

The HIA inquiry, chaired by the late Sir Anthony Hart, investigated historical allegations of child abuse in residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations.

It examined 22 institutions and its remit covered a 73-year period ranging from 1995 back to the foundation of Northern Ireland.