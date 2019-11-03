Image caption A section of Kennedy Way in west Belfast was closed for a number of hours as emergency services dealt with the fire

A fire that caused "substantial" damage to at least three businesses in west Belfast is being investigated by the police as arson.

The PSNI said the fire off Kennedy Way was reported shortly after 00:45 GMT on Sunday.

It described the incident as a despicable attack that will have a severe impact on the businesses affected.

A section of the road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

The fire service said that four appliances and an aerial appliance attended the scene.

Det Insp Tom Phillips said the fire had spread to other business premises in the area.

The police have appealed for information.