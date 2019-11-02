A delivery driver is recovering after he was beaten in what police called a "vicious and sustained attack".

The man, who is in his 20s, was parked at Urney Road, Clady, County Tyrone on Friday night when two masked men approached.

One of them smashed the van window with a metal pole, which was then used to beat the driver after he was forced out of the vehicle.

He was kicked and punched and a piece of masonry was dropped on his knees.

One of his attackers brandished what looked like a small handgun during the incident, which happened at about 19:50 GMT.

Police said the victim was treated in hospital for injuries to his back, knees and legs.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish a motive, including that this may have been a paramilitary-style attack," said Det Con Watkin.

Police said the man has been left "badly shaken" and have appealed for information about the attack.