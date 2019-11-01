A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Timothy Graham in Bangor on Thursday.

The 47-year-old, originally from Hillsborough, was stabbed to death outside his home in Enterprise Court, Bangor, shortly after 01:00 GMT.

The 45-year-old suspect appeared at Laganside Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded into custody.

Police have appealed to the public for any information that could help them with their investigation.